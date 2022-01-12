Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve celebrated being in a district able to respond thoughtfully and with regard for equitable access to education for students and to base this on population-based data. I’m saddened by the recent hyper-focus on keeping children in classrooms at any cost and the reliance on self-reported data over the clear picture of widespread contagion in our community from available data sets. Schools exist in communities, not in isolation from them. 

Are we to wait until our kids are sick and can’t get treatment because people everywhere are falling ill, including in doctors’ offices and hospitals? Global data suggests this is a short, intense spike that will resolve quickly. At this rate of growth, the data is woefully out of date by the time it’s processed. By the time the decision is made, the numbers will be higher than the counts used to make the decision.  

We can’t play whack-a-mole when parents can’t even find testing to confirm illness. There is no sensible reason that schools should have been open last week; even Mother Nature agreed.

Instead, we are choosing to chance widespread illness with unknown long-term consequences because upcounty families don’t want to risk their children’s grade-level performance at any cost.  

Sam Savage, Silver Spring