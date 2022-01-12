Are we to wait until our kids are sick and can’t get treatment because people everywhere are falling ill, including in doctors’ offices and hospitals? Global data suggests this is a short, intense spike that will resolve quickly. At this rate of growth, the data is woefully out of date by the time it’s processed. By the time the decision is made, the numbers will be higher than the counts used to make the decision.
We can’t play whack-a-mole when parents can’t even find testing to confirm illness. There is no sensible reason that schools should have been open last week; even Mother Nature agreed.
Instead, we are choosing to chance widespread illness with unknown long-term consequences because upcounty families don’t want to risk their children’s grade-level performance at any cost.
Sam Savage, Silver Spring