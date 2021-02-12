The people, mostly White, who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 knew what they were doing. On that day, they came to burn the system down because they just couldn’t believe that their dear leader, Donald Trump, was rejected by 84 million Americans.
I have financial issues, but my Black self has never taken to the Capitol to burn it all down.
Those who partook in the insurrection must face accountability for their crimes — crimes that led to five deaths, two suicides and more than 100 injuries of police officers.
Quiana Fulton, Manassas