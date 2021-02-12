Regarding the Feb. 11 front-page article “Majority of people charged in riot have had money woes”:

I am tired of the excuses made for White people who behave badly. When Black people protest police brutality, racism, and economic and social inequality, their every move, reason and thinking is negatively criticized; when White people rage against the system, we get an explanation. When are White people going to be held responsible for violence? Violent White people are not victims of circumstance.

The people, mostly White, who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 knew what they were doing. On that day, they came to burn the system down because they just couldn’t believe that their dear leader, Donald Trump, was rejected by 84 million Americans.

I have financial issues, but my Black self has never taken to the Capitol to burn it all down.

Those who partook in the insurrection must face accountability for their crimes — crimes that led to five deaths, two suicides and more than 100 injuries of police officers.

Quiana Fulton, Manassas