Brushing away previous human rights abuses committed against Haitians by outside forces, the editorial board assured us that this time, intervention will work. Although given one sentence in the editorial, the cholera epidemic started by U.N. soldiers in 2010 resulted in the deaths of an estimated 10,000 Haitians.
After this same paper spent months critically covering the failures of the United States’ longest occupation, in Afghanistan, it is irresponsible to call for yet another military intervention with an indeterminate ending.
Patrick Flaherty, Bowie