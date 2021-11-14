In 2002, the Lakeland diaspora began preserving and sharing our story. We dared dream that an informed network would help Lakeland again become a healthy community.
This proposed redistricting is a dagger poised to kill our efforts. Cutting off College Park from surrounding communities would lose the voices of fellow voters, leaders and advocates just as we pursue restorative justice. We implore Prince George’s County residents and leaders to oppose this illogical plan. Adopt the plan developed by the original committee. Keep communities together.
Maxine Gross, College Park
The writer is chair of the Lakeland Community Heritage Project.