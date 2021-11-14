Redistricting has begun in Prince George’s County. In the 1970s, urban renewal policies and practices crippled our community, “displacing” 104 of 150 households. More than 50 years later, redistricting intends to separate the remnant of Lakeland from its ancestral beginnings, known as Lake Artemesia Natural Area.  

That land is not just a pleasant place to stroll. It is the site of Lakeland’s first African American settlement. Until urban renewal, a score of homes housed generations. Our first school was there and, later, our first Rosenwald school. This still is Lakeland. It should be in the district with the community’s remnant. 

In 2002, the Lakeland diaspora began preserving and sharing our story. We dared dream that an informed network would help Lakeland again become a healthy community.

This proposed redistricting is a dagger poised to kill our efforts. Cutting off College Park from surrounding communities would lose the voices of fellow voters, leaders and advocates just as we pursue restorative justice. We implore Prince George’s County residents and leaders to oppose this illogical plan. Adopt the plan developed by the original committee. Keep communities together.   

Maxine Gross, College Park

The writer is chair of the Lakeland Community Heritage Project.