Police forces have always been an oppressive force of state violence against Black, Brown and LGBTQ people. Research from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs shows that trans survivors of hate crimes are seven times more likely to face violence from police compared with cisgender survivors. Trans people of color are also six times more likely to face police violence than White cisgender survivors.
Mr. Capehart wrongly prioritized LGBTQ representation over an end to violence and a focus on justice for victims of police brutality. The lives of Black and brown Americans are more important than representation. The solidarity of the LGBTQ community with social justice movements — including Black Lives Matter — is more important. The decision to ban officers from marching in uniform demonstrates our community’s commitment to ending police brutality and cutting ties with oppressive institutions.
The first pride event was an anti-police riot. Whatever progress has been made, we must never forget our community’s roots as a movement against police brutality.
Noah Strike, Vienna