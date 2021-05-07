Just as police officers are expected to enforce public health and safety laws such as prohibitions on drunken driving and running red lights, people should expect our elected officials will ensure that police officers are vaccinated. After all, not being able to drive home after a few drinks or wasting large amounts of your life sitting at red lights when no traffic is present is a far greater inconvenience than getting vaccinated or wearing a mask.
Though everyone should be making those minor sacrifices for his or her own health and the public good, for police officers they are essential.
Christopher Ambrose, Lorton