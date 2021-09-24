I lived in Minneapolis and its suburbs for 40 years and experienced racial discrimination with friends in cars, parking lots and restaurants.
Too many murders by guns, chokeholds, knees to the back or neck end up in deaths of Black men. This has gone on for decades. It needs to stop now. If Republicans continue to refuse to work with Democrats, I hope President Biden will issue an executive order mandating police reform. It is the most urgent need facing our country right now.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) blamed Democrats, claiming that their push to “defund” law enforcement made it impossible to agree on legislation. Republicans always turn the spin back to defunding. Most citizens don’t want Congress to “defund the police.” We want the police to know they can’t use tactics that kill people. There must be reform and accountability, and money seems to talk the loudest.
It seems that every session of Congress ends up with Democrats making rules and Republicans slapping the rules back down. No compromise or admonition. Democrats are the party of do, and Republicans are the party of don’t. When can we all agree to do something? There has to be police reform.
Tonja Adams, Cedar Falls, Iowa