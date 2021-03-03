I beg to differ. The majority of my friends and neighbors in St. Mary’s County are quite concerned about ensuring that officers uphold their duty to protect all members of our community.
I hope it is apparent to the senator, as it is to me, that some law enforcement officers treat people differently based on their socioeconomic status, their gender or the color of their skin. We have some very fine law enforcement personnel in St. Mary’s, but here, as everywhere, historical trends can push police toward an antiquated “Old Boys’ Club” model.
I strongly feel that all law enforcement organizations should seriously reflect on their history, hiring practices and relationship to the community in an effort to determine whether change is warranted. Does this mean “defunding the police”? Absolutely not. We just need to ensure that our men and women in blue understand contemporary community relationships and have the training and leadership they need to look to the future and not to the past.
Michael Kidwell, Piney Point, Md.