Such episodes of unnecessarily aggressive behavior by police officers should be dealt with in the same manner as those resulting in death or more severe harm. In the medical field, we deal with near-miss events (defined as incidents in which no personal injury was sustained but where, under different circumstances, damage or injury easily could have occurred) as carefully as events that result in injury or damage, because they highlight deficiencies or problems.
In the case described by Ms. Vargas, a less compliant citizen could have incurred more serious bodily harm at the hands of the police officers. Citizen deaths at the hands of police officers are just the tip of the iceberg of aggressive behavior that should not be tolerated, even in minor manifestations. Police cars in D.C. carry the statement “We are here to help”: Perhaps the words should be placed inside the police cars.
Alessandro Ghidini, Washington