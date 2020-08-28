The Portland police chief must feel like Sisyphus endlessly pushing a stone uphill, as every night for three months he and his police officers are destined to face the same demonstrators and, like clockwork, repeated rioting and property destruction, with no help from the rest of Portland’s law enforcement structure.
John Schwartz, Haymarket
Without objecting to the Aug. 26 editorial deploring abdication of police responsibility to enforce order in the streets of Portland, Ore., (as earlier in Charlottesville) I wonder why The Post ignored the violent, destructive occupation of the state House of Representatives in Boise on Aug. 24. The break-in crowd, interrupting a special legislative session on coronavirus controls without opposition by Idaho State Police, included at least one carrier of an assault weapon (apparently legal in the Idaho Capitol).
Arrests of the mob leader Ammon Bundy and others, merely for trespassing — not for violence — did not occur until a day later. By then, the crowd had dispersed on its own.
Surely the crowd that followed the notorious Mr. Bundy, who in 2016 avoided sanctions for the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge, should not enjoy any greater impunity than do the protesters of offenses against Black people.
Philip Allen, Annapolis