The premise of the op-ed was the disproportionate impact of traffic enforcement stops on non-White citizens, a perspective that is fundamentally valid. But the use of remote devices, e.g., speed-detection cameras, photo-radar, red-light cameras or license-plate readers, removes the ability of the police officer to ascertain who was operating the vehicle at the time of the offense.

The use of these tools allows police officers to issue summonses by mail, but only to the registered owner of a vehicle. At a trial, the registered owner may appear, but the state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the registered owner was the operator at the time of the offense, nor does the registered owner have an obligation to identify the operator.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Monson, Langhorne, Pa.

The April 18 op-ed “We don’t need police for traffic stops” by TJ Grayson and James Forman Jr. was well-argued and correct. First, severely restrict the types of violations subject to police stops. Second, get the police out of enforcing traffic laws by expanding technology. Prominent signage and blinking lights can alert drivers that photo enforcement is a certainty. In my own neighborhood, photo enforcement has had a dramatic impact.

Finally, a combination of traffic police and technology should surely cost less than having traffic laws enforced by heavily armed, generalist police officers.

Let’s also explore other ways to match law enforcement capabilities to the job requirements. In the Derek Chauvin trial, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that the actual law enforcement part of policing is “probably pretty small”. What other common police tasks could be given to specialized units to reduce the cost and increase effectiveness of public safety officers? Large and midsized cities might be able to realize substantial savings with specialization (traffic control, work with the homeless and mentally ill, etc.) while increasing the training and skills of those involved in the most dangerous aspects of policing.