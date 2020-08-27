Officers are taught and socialized into their jobs that the street is full of hazards that can lead to severe injury or death to an unprepared or less-than-alert cop. Unfortunately, this sometimes leads to a disproportionate response to cops’ fears. In Kenosha, Wis., and in too many other places, it results in tragic outcomes.
We should all pray for Jacob Blake’s recovery. However, I wish he had submitted to further questioning and even arrest. The overly fearful cop appears to have been unprepared to handle his resistance and that is terribly unfortunate, most of all for the little children in the car who witnessed it.
Andrew Rosenzweig, Westerly, R.I.