John Perazich, Washington
We are suffering from political sepsis. Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection. It is a medical term that normally applies to human responses to bacterial, fungal, protozoal or viral infections, but its definition aptly fits the national dysfunction caused by a dysregulated government response to the coronavirus.
Like human sepsis, political sepsis can be fatal. Given the nature of this political disease, we need to concern ourselves first and foremost with saving the life of the nation. We need an organized national response to the virus that follows the recommendations of respected infection-control experts.
Margaret Knight, McLean