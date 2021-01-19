The Jan. 18 front-page article “D.C. residents navigate a fortress and their fears” reported that, ahead of the inauguration, much of D.C. was closed off like never before. In fact, my family’s bike ride down the Metropolitan Branch Trail on Saturday afternoon was cut short by the Capitol, where fences, military vehicles and heavily armed officers blocked the traffic from advancing. Explaining the heavy military presence around the Capitol to my 8- and 10-year-olds was surprisingly not difficult. They, too, witnessed on television the horror of the insurrection and storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This experience reminds me of my childhood in South Korea, where the fledgling democracy of the 1980s frequently featured violent clashes among police, hired thugs and demonstrators of all stripes, as well as fistfights among parliamentarians. Repeatedly watching those scenes of violence and discord on TV, I grew up accepting them as a shameful yet normal political process. My children growing up in the United States in 2021 must not accept violence and discord as our societal norm. We must resolve to uphold our democracy rooted in peace and respect for plurality.

Allie Yang-Green, Washington