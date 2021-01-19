This experience reminds me of my childhood in South Korea, where the fledgling democracy of the 1980s frequently featured violent clashes among police, hired thugs and demonstrators of all stripes, as well as fistfights among parliamentarians. Repeatedly watching those scenes of violence and discord on TV, I grew up accepting them as a shameful yet normal political process. My children growing up in the United States in 2021 must not accept violence and discord as our societal norm. We must resolve to uphold our democracy rooted in peace and respect for plurality.
Allie Yang-Green, Washington