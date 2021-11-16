What he disparaged as the current administration’s “workarounds” to accomplish its goals ignores the current radical posture and positions of the GOP, which necessitates these “workarounds.”
I look forward to his column in which he discusses his angst over the various Republican “workarounds,” such as favoring “owning the libs” over actually governing, inflaming racial tensions at every opportunity, failing to realize or accept that facts and opinions are two different things and being okay with the party faithful issuing death threats to GOP members of Congress who support a bill to repair our roads and bridges. (Is there anything less partisan that infrastructure legislation?)
Gary Sanders, Alexandria