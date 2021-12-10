Advocating that “American companies should not advertise with the Games,” as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said, would mean watchers throughout the country will miss out on brilliant displays of athleticism. The Olympics are a time to set aside our differences and celebrate the athletic achievements of athletes worldwide; the International Olympic Committee describes the Olympic movement as a time to educate “youth through sport practiced without discrimination of any kind and in the Olympic spirit.”
The Biden administration’s decision to initiate a diplomatic boycott deprives the U.S. athletes of a purely athletic Olympics and sends a message that the United States believes the Olympics are about politics, not just athletics.
Myles Bao, McLean