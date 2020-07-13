My husband and I have been isolating at home since early March based on our ages and his doctor’s mandate to have “no outside contact.” This adheres to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) “stay at home” orders that are now “safer at home” for those at high risk.

Unfortunately, the governor’s “safer at home” order apparently excludes the DMV, so I will be commemorating my fifth month of isolation in a few weeks by having to go to the DMV to renew my driver’s license. I contacted the governor’s office and our delegate’s office to ask them to consider allowing seniors and other vulnerable residents to renew online or by mail for a shorter period of time until it is safe for us to be back out in the community, at which time we could get a full renewal. Of course, this went nowhere. And yes, the DMV is making appointments and taking “precautions,” but that is neither “no outside contact” nor “safer at home,” and the limited short-term extensions the DMV offers don’t help because there is still no end in sight to this pandemic.

Linda Marschall, Burke

Regarding the July 10 front-page article “CDC walks a tightrope as pandemic meets politics”:

Amid what is likely an unfinished first wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Trump has reemerged to bully the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into softening its guidelines for school reopening and is threatening noncompliant states with withholding of federal funding.

The president, with customary scientific ignorance and selfish manipulation, is poised to sacrifice the safety of millions of children and educators in his quest to get parents back to work, salvage a crippled economy and win a second term.

If the president prevails, we could be putting non-socially distanced kids with full schedules back in crowded classrooms and sending them home to possibly high-risk family members. This would be fraught with serious consequences where covid-19 is still ravaging.

Get schools on full schedule by Labor Day, see employment tick up in time for the election and don’t worry about what the virus has planned for the fall and winter. This is Mr. Trump’s shameful, self-serving agenda — never failing to place politics ahead of science.

Roger Hirschberg, Bondville, Vt.

Regarding the July 12 Politics & the Nation article “Trump, DeVos push for full school openings”:

How dare Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stand before the television cameras and chastise public schools for “failing” our children by not reconstituting education online in a hot minute — when the reason for the disaster this country is facing is a huge lack of leadership from her boss!

How dare President Trump threaten to withhold money from public schools if they don’t reopen this fall — no matter how unsafe it may be for kids and teachers — because the president needs schools in session so adults can go to work, shore up the economy and secure his reelection.

I thought I had gotten to the bottom of my bucket of rage at this administration for its ineptitude, hate-filled policies, racism, misogyny and outright corruption. But I was wrong. There are gallons of rage left.