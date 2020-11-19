Why didn’t Ms. McArdle point out that, while certainly Stacey Abrams may have exhibited bad sportsmanship in not conceding the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, Ms. Abrams may have had a very strong reason to gripe, considering that the winner — Brian Kemp — may very well have affected the outcome because his office was responsible for holding back more than 50,000 voter applications while he served as Georgia’s secretary of state?
Why didn’t Ms. McArdle bother to point out that it would only be natural for people to flood the streets in protest after seeing video of a police officer putting his knee on the neck of a Black man for almost nine minutes?
I can only dream of being labeled a “highly educated elite,” but I certainly agree that there are many hypocritical behaviors that elitists have exhibited over the past many months and years worthy of being “tut-tutted.” Not trying to sound elitist, but couldn’t Ms. McArdle have found some better examples to make her point?
Jeff Feuer, Silver Spring