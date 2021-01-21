There aren’t many adherents of this point of view today. I’m a philosophy professor, and I regularly work with faculty in other disciplines in the humanities. They are all engaged in serious research on historical, literary and other topics, where correct answers matter, and good evidence and clear arguments for those answers are expected — and they communicate those goals to their students.
We can never step out of our skins as human beings, and ideologically driven positions do often masquerade as simple truth. So, there’s room for deeper reflection about what objectivity and freedom from bias really amount to. But that’s very far from suggesting that any one interpretation of things is as good as any other, and I don’t know anyone who thinks that.
Richard Bett, Baltimore