I have enjoyed my hometown advantage for participating in inaugural events, braving winter weather and devising strategic travel plans (driving north to Gaithersburg to catch a MARC train headed to Union Station) with my children to celebrate President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009, as well as happily borrowing gowns and booking babysitters early when lucky enough to secure a coveted invitation to one of the many magical and festive inaugural balls. 

I hope that President-elect Joe Biden’s team will consider postponing celebratory events until we are on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic and it is safe to gather en masse. Why not delay most of the festivities until July 4, when we can celebrate the preservation of democracy, our country’s new leadership and, hopefully, a return to good health and prosperity? I am confident that the Biden administration will consider guidance from our public health experts and set the right example for celebrations in a pandemic.

Jody Gan, Kensington