I hope that President-elect Joe Biden’s team will consider postponing celebratory events until we are on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic and it is safe to gather en masse. Why not delay most of the festivities until July 4, when we can celebrate the preservation of democracy, our country’s new leadership and, hopefully, a return to good health and prosperity? I am confident that the Biden administration will consider guidance from our public health experts and set the right example for celebrations in a pandemic.
Jody Gan, Kensington