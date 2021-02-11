Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) plan to supposedly reduce child poverty would be “paid for” by cutting other child poverty programs, including nutrition assistance [“Aid bill takes on child poverty,” front page, Feb. 8]. That’s neither a good deal for low-income families nor particularly moderate. In contrast, when Mr. Romney championed $1.9 trillion in tax cuts, which went overwhelmingly to wealthy people, he never insisted that those tax cuts be paid for by cutting other government assistance to the wealthy. Just as you cannot end a drought without more water, there is no way to reduce child poverty in the United States without spending more money.