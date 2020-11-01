Mr. Diehl mentioned Zimbabwe, where autocrats continue to thwart peoples’ will, as proof that people’s power does not work. Assessing people’s power requires historical context and cognizance of global and regional influences, including austerity economics, regional alliances and illicit financial flows. In other words, Zimbabwe’s movements are fighting autocrats and the global structures that keep dictators in power. Complex social change efforts are just that: complex. Reducing challenges to a single autocrat’s ability to block change is not enough.
Imani Countess, Elkridge
The writer is vice chair of the ActionAid USA board of directors and a fellow at Open Society Foundations.