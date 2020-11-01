In his Oct. 26 op-ed, “Why people power doesn’t work like it used to,” Jackson Diehl questioned the ability of peoples’ movements to oust “their autocratic rulers.” Unfortunately, Mr. Diehl and scholar Larry Diamond overlooked the nature and scope of social justice movements.

The abolitionist movement, arguably the first human rights social movement, was transnational and spanned a century. The U.S. civil rights movements and global anti-apartheid unfolded over decades. Movements include engagement from state and nonstate actors working at local, national and multinational levels. And social justice movements differ in terms of structure, demands and impact. Mr. Diehl’s summary of the common strategies’ autocracies used to block change was informative, as was the broad description of protest tactics. 

Mr. Diehl mentioned Zimbabwe, where autocrats continue to thwart peoples’ will, as proof that people’s power does not work. Assessing people’s power requires historical context and cognizance of global and regional influences, including austerity economics, regional alliances and illicit financial flows. In other words, Zimbabwe’s movements are fighting autocrats and the global structures that keep dictators in power. Complex social change efforts are just that: complex. Reducing challenges to a single autocrat’s ability to block change is not enough.

Imani Countess, Elkridge

The writer is vice chair of the ActionAid USA board of directors and a fellow at Open Society Foundations.