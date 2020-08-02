As an 80-year-old who was too naive to understand the injustices that prevailed for people of color during my formative years in the middle of the 20th century, I am, as Mr. Obama described, a White person who can no longer accept freedom for myself while witnessing the subjugation of my fellow Americans. I carry the haunting memory of a sixth-grader watching as a young Black boy and girl were removed from a public swimming pool for no other reason than that they were the wrong color. I carry the haunting memory of watching Black protesters outside Cincinnati’s segregated Coney Island amusement park and not understanding why supporting action on the part of White people was so badly needed.
We are indebted to leaders such as Mr. Lewis and Mr. Obama who have prevailed on us to fight for a more perfect union and to persevere, at the ballot box. We now know what to do and how to do it.
Bob Mathews, Silver Spring