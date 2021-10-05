Regarding the Oct. 3 Metro article “Requests to avoid vaccine add up”:

It is touching to see how many of the city’s employees are asking to be exempted from coronavirus vaccinations, citing their strongly held religious objections. Perhaps the nation has not seen such a powerful spiritual movement since the Great Awakening in the 1730s. 

I assume that The Post has canvassed church leaders in the region to discover how they are handling the crowds whose faith has been reignited by discovery of the spiritual damage caused by the vaccine. And one hopes that these fervent newly faithful are flocking to food banks, homeless shelters and other places that depend on the mercy and generosity taught in the Bible and other religious texts as a way to demonstrate the depth of their strongly held religious beliefs.

Grant P. Thompson, Washington