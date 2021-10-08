Patricia S. Florestano, Annapolis
The Pandora Papers are at least as important as the Pentagon Papers, and the journalists involved are to be congratulated for publishing every word.
Now, let’s see if anything can be done about it. We got through the secrecy laws of Switzerland; we should be able to solve this gigantic problem. And that includes whatever shenanigans South Dakota is up to.
Wendy Shelley, Alexandria
The stunning front-page coverage of the Pandora Papers and the harms caused by anonymous shell companies and trusts based in U.S. states such as South Dakota reinforces the need to ensure that the landmark Corporate Transparency Act, enacted in January, is vigorously implemented by the Treasury Department. Our coalition of more than 100 U.S. civil society groups has called on the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes and Enforcement Network to draft regulations to include the disclosure of the real beneficial owners of trusts, foundations, partnerships and other entities not specifically granted exemptions in the law.
Doing otherwise would mean the Biden administration is turning a blind eye to the corruption, crimes and human rights abuses facilitated by anonymous entities such as corporations or trusts, just months after it named anti-corruption as a core national security priority for the United States.
Ian Gary, Washington
The writer is executive director
of the Financial Accountability and
Corporate Transparency Coalition.