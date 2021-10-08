I suppose we should not be surprised at evidence of the lengths to which the rich and well-positioned will go to protect their wealth. But as I read the report, I was also watching the day’s news from Congress. I watched the Republicans refuse to cooperate in raising the country’s debt ceiling, despite the damage this would do to so many Americans. And I remembered that this is the same group that under the previous president rushed to cut taxes for the wealthy. And I wondered if we are naive to think that things will ever change, or that at some point we will take care of the middle class as well as we do of the rich.