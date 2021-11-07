Geographically, Guilford Run is a tributary to the Anacostia River and a vital link between the Northwest and Northeast Branch wildlife corridors, so the loss of ecosystem services this site provides would be substantial. It also has value for the people who enjoy it. It is always tempting for institutions to see wooded sites as “underdeveloped” and to minimize their benefits to humans and the environment. Yet, cumulatively, decisions to develop these sites are contributing to the loss of habitat that results in species extinction, and to our growing climate crisis. I now see what the fuss is all about. Guilford Woods is of great value and must be preserved.
Anne Lewis, Washington
The writer is president of City Wildlife.