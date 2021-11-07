I recently walked through Guilford Woods, the site of the University of Maryland’s controversial proposal for graduate student housing [“U-Md. pauses grad student housing project after uproar over deforestation,” Metro, Oct. 31]. I discovered a magical place. This 15-acre wooded stream valley is a peaceful oasis amid a rapidly developing surrounding area. There were migrating birds in the trees, water striders in the stream and all sorts of invertebrates in the fallen leaves. It was a healthy forested ecosystem. 

Geographically, Guilford Run is a tributary to the Anacostia River and a vital link between the Northwest and Northeast Branch wildlife corridors, so the loss of ecosystem services this site provides would be substantial. It also has value for the people who enjoy it. It is always tempting for institutions to see wooded sites as “underdeveloped” and to minimize their benefits to humans and the environment. Yet, cumulatively, decisions to develop these sites are contributing to the loss of habitat that results in species extinction, and to our growing climate crisis. I now see what the fuss is all about. Guilford Woods is of great value and must be preserved.

Anne Lewis, Washington

The writer is president of City Wildlife.