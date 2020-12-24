Through his imaginative philanthropy and generous spirit, Julius Rosenwald addressed glaring inequality and lack of opportunity. It is worth nothing that a campaign to create the Julius Rosenwald & Rosenwald Schools National Historical Park was started in 2016 and is gaining traction. The park will consist of a visitor center in Chicago and sites at a number of Rosenwald schools in Southern states to be selected by the National Park Service. Legislation directing the National Park Service to perform a special resource study of the sites associated with Rosenwald and the schools passed both houses of Congress this month. The campaign is hopeful that the law will be enacted before Congress adjourns.
A century ago, Rosenwald invested in people, and that investment is still paying dividends. The campaign is committed to preserving and making known this powerful legacy and applying it to the challenges of today.
Stephanie Deutsch, Washington
The writer is the author of “You Need a Schoolhouse: Booker T. Washington, Julius Rosenwald, and the Building of Schools for the Segregated South.”