Pandemics are preventable. It will require implementing policies to combat deforestation, enhancing community health in areas that have been deforested and where spillover now frequently occurs, banning or strictly regulating wildlife trade that poses health risks, and improving livestock management. These can be addressed for $10 billion per year globally, a drop in the bucket compared with the millions of lives and trillions of dollars lost from the coronavirus.
Taking action only after an outbreak has occurred is costly and risky. First, no public health intervention is completely effective. Second, future pathogens may have characteristics (e.g., long pre-symptomatic transmission period) that render conventional interventions ineffective. Third — as we have seen — even if vaccines are available, there’s no guarantee that people will choose to receive them.
Neil M. Vora, New York
The writer is a pandemic prevention fellow at Conservation International.