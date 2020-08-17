The Aug. 13 news article “As Taiwan visit ends, Azar bashes China’s virus response” paraphrased Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as stating his visit to Taiwan was consistent with the “one China” principle. In a direct quote, however, the secretary proclaimed his visit as “consistent with the United States’ long standing ‘one-China policy’ and past engagement with Taiwan.”

The “one China” principle is China’s claim that its sovereignty covers Taiwan. According to the Aug. 11 news article “U.S. praises Taiwan’s coronavirus strategy in highest-level visit since 1979,” the United States’ “one China” policy “recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China and acknowledges — without accepting — China’s territorial claim over Taiwan.” The U.S. position is that sovereignty over Taiwan is undetermined and must be resolved by a mutually acceptable, peaceful resolution by the two sides. It is this policy that allows for extensive interaction between the United States and Taiwan.

Principle vs. policy is a fundamental difference regarding U.S.-Taiwan relations that is always worth noting.

Michael J. Fonte, Silver Spring