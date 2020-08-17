The “one China” principle is China’s claim that its sovereignty covers Taiwan. According to the Aug. 11 news article “U.S. praises Taiwan’s coronavirus strategy in highest-level visit since 1979,” the United States’ “one China” policy “recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China and acknowledges — without accepting — China’s territorial claim over Taiwan.” The U.S. position is that sovereignty over Taiwan is undetermined and must be resolved by a mutually acceptable, peaceful resolution by the two sides. It is this policy that allows for extensive interaction between the United States and Taiwan.
Principle vs. policy is a fundamental difference regarding U.S.-Taiwan relations that is always worth noting.
