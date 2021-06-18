Access to housing and employment and, by extension, fiscal capital is critical to returning citizens’ success and reduces the likelihood of recidivism. We know this firsthand through the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ work connecting pro bono lawyers with prisoners seeking early release, called the Return to Freedom Project. Stripping this already impoverished segment of society of savings would further cripple their ability to lead law-abiding lives and perpetuate the cycle of crime so often fueled by a dearth of economic opportunities. And these savings are hardly a windfall: $100 million divided among over 150,000 federal prisoners amounts to a mere $660 on average per person.