Sexual assaults and rapes should not happen as often as they do, especially if they are committed by prison staff. Anyone — prisoners and staff — should be held accountable for such crimes, but currently that’s not the case. I agree with Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) that there is a lot wrong with our prison system; something needs to change. Prisons can be more transparent by issuing reports of misconduct and having elected officials interview prisoners about conditions.