Sexual assaults and rapes should not happen as often as they do, especially if they are committed by prison staff. Anyone — prisoners and staff — should be held accountable for such crimes, but currently that’s not the case. I agree with Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) that there is a lot wrong with our prison system; something needs to change. Prisons can be more transparent by issuing reports of misconduct and having elected officials interview prisoners about conditions.
We can’t undo the crimes nor the trauma the inmates endured, but we can prevent future crimes against inmates from occurring. I suggest hiring only female correctional officers for women’s prisons. Though it can’t solve all crimes of rape, it would be a start.
Alexis Vail, Ellington, Conn.