State legislatures from coast to coast are restricting, over-regulating or outright banning essential facets of reproductive care, including access to contraception and abortion. Doctors like us see the harmful impact of political restrictions every day; they undermine the patient-clinician relationship and those very private decisions that Mr. Hutchinson said he wants to protect.
Privacy is indeed fundamental. It should be afforded equitably to all people, in all facets of health care.
Daniel Breitkopf, Washington
The writer is chair of the Clinical Consensus Committee for Gynecology at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Beth Cronin, Providence, R.I.
The writer is chair of the Rhode Island Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.