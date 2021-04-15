Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), in his April 9 Friday Opinion essay explaining his vetoing the transgender care ban, “Why I vetoed Arkansas’ H.B. 1570,” noted the importance of compassion and respect for private medical decisions. Without question, medical decisions should be free from political interference, and Mr. Hutchinson and others should consider applying the respect for privacy principle to reproductive care.

State legislatures from coast to coast are restricting, over-regulating or outright banning essential facets of reproductive care, including access to contraception and abortion. Doctors like us see the harmful impact of political restrictions every day; they undermine the patient-clinician relationship and those very private decisions that Mr. Hutchinson said he wants to protect.

Privacy is indeed fundamental. It should be afforded equitably to all people, in all facets of health care.

Daniel Breitkopf, Washington

The writer is chair of the Clinical Consensus Committee for Gynecology at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Beth Cronin, Providence, R.I.

The writer is chair of the Rhode Island Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.