Phasing out the D.C. private school voucher, created as a five-year pilot program, is common sense. After nearly 20 years of federal funding, the program is an education reform failure. The data is clear: Seven U.S. Education Department studies found that the program has led to no statistically significant improvements in reading or math for students using a voucher. Furthermore, U.S. Government Accountability Office reports discovered substantial gaps in the program’s accountability — a serious concern when taxpayers are footing the bill.

The July 9 editorial “Save D.C.’s school vouchers” ignored these flaws and the program’s declining enrollment rates and falsely pitted teachers’ unions against students. But vouchers harm students, including by stripping them of civil rights protections they would have in D.C. Public Schools. For example, the program allows voucher schools to deny admission to students such as those with disabilities and LGBTQ students.

This isn’t just about teachers unions. A diverse set of organizations, including school leader, parent, civil rights, LGBTQ, disability and religious groups, oppose the program. Public dollars belong in public schools, not voucher programs that misuse taxpayer dollars, fail to improve academic results and deny students civil rights protections.

Maggie Garrett, Washington

Sasha Pudelski, Washington

The writers are co-chairs of the
National Coalition for Public Education.