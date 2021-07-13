The July 9 editorial “Save D.C.’s school vouchers” ignored these flaws and the program’s declining enrollment rates and falsely pitted teachers’ unions against students. But vouchers harm students, including by stripping them of civil rights protections they would have in D.C. Public Schools. For example, the program allows voucher schools to deny admission to students such as those with disabilities and LGBTQ students.
This isn’t just about teachers unions. A diverse set of organizations, including school leader, parent, civil rights, LGBTQ, disability and religious groups, oppose the program. Public dollars belong in public schools, not voucher programs that misuse taxpayer dollars, fail to improve academic results and deny students civil rights protections.
Maggie Garrett, Washington
Sasha Pudelski, Washington
The writers are co-chairs of the
National Coalition for Public Education.