Ms. Coffee did not address the environmental degradation: loss of park land and wetlands, increased runoff pollution, loss of wildlife habitat, and more fossil fuel burning, exacerbating climate change. She claimed that Transurban is trying to reduce the inconveniences that would result from the construction but did not say how. She did not address who would have to pay for the massive relocation of water and sewer lines. Ms. Coffee did not mention that Maryland could finance highway improvements more cheaply through traditional bond financing instead of the more expensive private financing proposed or the noncompete provision that would prevent the government from improving nearby roads, which clearly is not in the public interest.