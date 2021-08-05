Race-neutral policies continue to delay much-needed progress toward equity for Black and Brown communities. When we design policies around a “general” population without solving for the particular obstacles that Black and Brown communities face because of discrimination, we inevitably leave those communities behind. Race-neutral policies are the reason Black homeownership, a key factor in closing the racial wealth gap, is no better today than in the 1960s. Our nation must have the courage to enact race-conscious remedies so that Black and Brown communities and the entire economy can benefit. Thankfully, we have the opportunity to pass these policies right now. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) recently introduced the Downpayment Toward Equity Act, which would provide $100 billion in first-generation homeowner assistance to individuals whose parents do not own a home. It is this type of creative, equity-centered legislation that will successfully drive progress toward ending the racial homeownership and wealth gap.