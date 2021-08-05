The Aug. 1 editorial “Narrowing the racial wealth gap” did an excellent job describing the crisis that is the racial wealth gap and chronicling its damaging history. The suggestion that race-neutral policies are the solution to eliminating the racial wealth gap, however, is incorrect and dangerous. 

Race-neutral policies continue to delay much-needed progress toward equity for Black and Brown communities. When we design policies around a “general” population without solving for the particular obstacles that Black and Brown communities face because of discrimination, we inevitably leave those communities behind. Race-neutral policies are the reason Black homeownership, a key factor in closing the racial wealth gap, is no better today than in the 1960s. Our nation must have the courage to enact race-conscious remedies so that Black and Brown communities and the entire economy can benefit. Thankfully, we have the opportunity to pass these policies right now. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) recently introduced the Downpayment Toward Equity Act, which would provide $100 billion in first-generation homeowner assistance to individuals whose parents do not own a home. It is this type of creative, equity-centered legislation that will successfully drive progress toward ending the racial homeownership and wealth gap.

Nikitra Bailey, Washington

The writer is senior vice president of public policy at the National Fair
Housing Alliance.

The editorial on the racial wealth gap incisively made the point that today’s racial wealth gap is not a result of individual behavior but was built through generations of deliberate and oppressive policy that began with slavery.

Crucially, even officially race-neutral policies have supported asset-building for White people while systematically erecting barriers to wealth for Black people.

The results are clear in New Jersey, one of the most unequal states, where the median net worth for a White person is $106,210, compared with just $179 for a Black resident.

Because these disparities were created by design, so must be their repair.

In New Jersey, we are pushing initiatives such as “baby bonds,” free college tuition and expanded homeownership opportunities. We are also urging passage of a pending bill to create a Reparations Task Force not unlike that envisioned in H.R. 40. This approach can serve as a model for other states where, in addition to federal action, remedies can strategically target localized harms.

The public health crisis of the past year and a half has starkly exposed the cracks of structural racism in our foundation as they erupted into earthquakes in communities of color.

It’s time to finally repair the harm.

Laura Sullivan, Newark

The writer is director of the Economic Justice Program at the New Jersey
Institute for Social Justice.