Nikitra Bailey, Washington
The writer is senior vice president of public policy at the National Fair
Housing Alliance.
The editorial on the racial wealth gap incisively made the point that today’s racial wealth gap is not a result of individual behavior but was built through generations of deliberate and oppressive policy that began with slavery.
Crucially, even officially race-neutral policies have supported asset-building for White people while systematically erecting barriers to wealth for Black people.
The results are clear in New Jersey, one of the most unequal states, where the median net worth for a White person is $106,210, compared with just $179 for a Black resident.
Because these disparities were created by design, so must be their repair.
In New Jersey, we are pushing initiatives such as “baby bonds,” free college tuition and expanded homeownership opportunities. We are also urging passage of a pending bill to create a Reparations Task Force not unlike that envisioned in H.R. 40. This approach can serve as a model for other states where, in addition to federal action, remedies can strategically target localized harms.
The public health crisis of the past year and a half has starkly exposed the cracks of structural racism in our foundation as they erupted into earthquakes in communities of color.
It’s time to finally repair the harm.
Laura Sullivan, Newark
The writer is director of the Economic Justice Program at the New Jersey
Institute for Social Justice.