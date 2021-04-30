The Biden administration’s decision to lift barriers to prescribing buprenorphine to treat opioid addiction is a good first step in combating the opioid epidemic [“Rules eased for drug treating opioid addiction,” news, April 29]. More than 90,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the year that ended in September. 

Removing the training barrier can improve access to an important medicinal treatment for controlling the physiological drivers for addiction. This addressed a seemingly incomprehensible inconsistency in which doctors could prescribe potentially addictive prescription pain medication but faced restrictive measures to prescribing medicine used to treat the addiction.

This new deregulation is a benefit to opioid addiction treatment and can save lives in various struggling communities throughout the country, but there are still numerous avenues for improvement that address opioid prescription. The health-care community now needs to respond by viewing opioid disorder as a chronic illness that can be treated with medication such as buprenorphine. Targeting prescriptions could prevent addiction from occurring in the first place. Further, logical, evidence-based and measured patient-centric policies must be implemented to address the growing epidemic and save countless lives of those struggling with opioid addiction. 

This initiative has bipartisan support that must be leveraged to fully begin to control the devastation of this epidemic.

Ryan Houser, Washington