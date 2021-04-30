This new deregulation is a benefit to opioid addiction treatment and can save lives in various struggling communities throughout the country, but there are still numerous avenues for improvement that address opioid prescription. The health-care community now needs to respond by viewing opioid disorder as a chronic illness that can be treated with medication such as buprenorphine. Targeting prescriptions could prevent addiction from occurring in the first place. Further, logical, evidence-based and measured patient-centric policies must be implemented to address the growing epidemic and save countless lives of those struggling with opioid addiction.
This initiative has bipartisan support that must be leveraged to fully begin to control the devastation of this epidemic.
Ryan Houser, Washington