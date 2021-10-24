Republicans continue to obstruct the basic functioning of government in the hopes of political wins at the ballot box. Even if just the physical infrastructure bill were to pass the House, if there are any modifications from the Senate bill, who knows if 10 of the Republicans who originally signed on would still support it. For all we know, it was their ultimate strategy to prolong the infrastructure debate just to make the Democrats look bad.
The bottom line is that there is a historic opportunity to have government focus on the needs of the many (poverty, health care, child care, education, climate change), but the obstinate few — Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema — are standing in the way, along with the entire Republican caucus, not the progressives in the House.
Maurice Werner, Washington