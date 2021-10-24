I was baffled by the Oct. 19 editorial “Mr. Biden did not run to stage a revolution,” saying progressives “are having trouble accepting” the half-loaf infrastructure deal and are blocking any deal. The progressives agreed in negotiations that more expansive and more moderate infrastructure plans would both get a vote. Most moderates are on board with both plans. Only Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have been obstructing debate and passage, claiming they cannot sign on to anything other than the physical infrastructure plan they backed and who are not offering much room to negotiate. This is on top of their refusal to modify the filibuster for even dealing with critical issues such as the debt limit and voter protection.

Republicans continue to obstruct the basic functioning of government in the hopes of political wins at the ballot box. Even if just the physical infrastructure bill were to pass the House, if there are any modifications from the Senate bill, who knows if 10 of the Republicans who originally signed on would still support it. For all we know, it was their ultimate strategy to prolong the infrastructure debate just to make the Democrats look bad.

The bottom line is that there is a historic opportunity to have government focus on the needs of the many (poverty, health care, child care, education, climate change), but the obstinate few — Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema — are standing in the way, along with the entire Republican caucus, not the progressives in the House.

Maurice Werner, Washington