The article also noted the 2019 changes to the law that followed a dubious court judgment that Iran — an officially designated “state sponsor of terrorism” — was responsible for the 9/11 attacks. In fact, it is well known that neither Iran nor other state sponsors (North Korea, Cuba and Syria) had any hand in those events. The effect of those changes was to gut the fund and to ensure that no one — not 9/11 victims and not our group — would get anything.
Unless someone in authority decides that, after 40 years, enough is enough, the best we can hope for is an uncertain small payment at an uncertain future date. What is certain is that by the time of any payment — of any amount — age will have done its work and there will be fewer of us to compensate.
John Limbert, New York
The writer was a political officer at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran from 1979 to 1981.