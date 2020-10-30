This was a heartbreaking story. (The image of the desecrated tombstone of James C. and Amanda B. Bailey would make even a doubter of systemic racism sigh.) But the article illustrated, for me, how we can come together to confront our history.
It gave me some hope that someday we can right some of these systemic wrongs.
Lon Hodowal, Washington
I am the daughter of two concentration camp survivors. As a child, we honored those who died during the Holocaust from Pabianice, Poland, at a memorial in New Jersey. As an adult, when I visited Auschwitz, I honored my mother’s family at a headstone dedicated to all who died there. I visited the Warsaw Jewish cemetery and saw the headstones the Nazis destroyed and used as pavers.
I never thought I would learn that my parents’ adopted country would desecrate burial lands. This is the epitome of dehumanization. When we dehumanize, some of our humanity is lost as well.
Toby Handelsman Kansagor, Silver Spring