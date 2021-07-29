As a resident of the Rock Creek Forest neighborhood in Montgomery County, I know too well that Montgomery County makes no effort to preserve existing trees or manage runoff into Rock Creek. The county is preparing to install sidewalks that will cost residents the loss of 71 mature trees, without bothering to coordinate this construction project with others conducted recently by the county (new curbs and gutters that will be damaged and repaired during sidewalk construction). Unlike Hillsboro, which understood the importance of digging up the street only once to accomplish in a single coordinated project everything that was foreseeably necessary, Montgomery County prefers a piecemeal approach that wastes as many of its taxpayers’ resources as possible.
When Rock Creek Forest’s trees are gone, and more cars are parked in our streets because residents will have lost several feet of their driveways to public sidewalks (without being compensated for their losses), we still will have aboveground utilities and traffic speeding through our neighborhood because the county failed to do comprehensive, coordinated planning.
Maybe I should move to Loudoun County.
Sara L. Todd, Chevy Chase
I was heartened to read how the installation of sidewalks has enlivened the community of Hillsboro, but I found the accompanying photos troubling.
Though paver-style sidewalks are aesthetically charming, they are not optimally accessible for people who use walking aids (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes) and those with visual impairments. Uneven surfaces cause wheelchair vibrations that can result in pain and that disrupt maneuverability and safety. Walking aids can catch in the slightest groove, creating tripping hazards. The surface is more likely to become slippery in the rain.
Articles about infrastructure should address accessibility and reflect how universal design is — or should be — a matter of course. Communities looking to update pedestrian infrastructure will benefit from the renewed federal commitment to accessibility.
Anna Guido Perrone, Burtonsville