This is exactly what the vaccination requirement will do: protect the school communities from the pandemic. And this is what the D.C. Council approved to protect the community. Did we not require smallpox, polio and other vaccinations when they were needed? Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) should stick to his state, where he seems to be valued because the population reelects him and sends him to us, but he should stay away from D.C., which cannot defend itself from people such as him until it has statehood.
María-Consuelo Gall, Bethesda