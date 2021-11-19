Hopefully, saner heads will prevail (as indeed it seems they have, for now) and the books in question will stay on the library shelves, where they belong, and out of the desperate grasp of the would-be authoritarian Thought Police.
Bridget Patterson, Reston
During my 16 years on the Fairfax County School Board, I saw my share of challenges to school library books — and not once did I vote to remove a book from a school library. The objecting parents always illustrated their points with the most sensational passages, often taken out of context, claiming they want to protect children from inappropriate material. But what they really want is to keep other people’s children from reading books they find objectionable. If they want to protect their own children, just tell them not to check out the books they find objectionable. Other parents are perfectly capable of doing the same. After all, library books do not jump off the shelves and read themselves to children.
Stuart Gibson, Reston
Parents are coming to school board meetings to fight for their political stances. Meanwhile, teachers are fighting to educate the children. We are contending with bus driver shortages, a substitute teacher scarcity, a 1½-year learning gap to overcome and health mandates.
Instead of screaming at elected public servants once a month about the coronavirus, masks and critical race theory, these parents could speak with the students’ teachers and administrators and ask how they can be a positive part of getting children educated to grade level.
If the objective is the best education possible, become part of the most impactful way to achieve that.
Eileen McClure Nelson, Burke
The writer is a high school English teacher in Prince William County.
They might not carry pitchforks and lighted torches, but parents such as those in Spotsylvania County who wish to eliminate, in a literary sense, the LGBTQ community display the disturbing characteristics of an angry, fear-driven mob.
My wife was a school librarian for many years, and she recommended age-appropriate books, such as those referenced, to her students — not to “indoctrinate” them but to help them understand and make sense of the world that they saw with their own eyes. What’s next, erasing all books that portray miscegenation? As a well-known general once said, “Tell me how this ends.”
Michael H. Kostrzewa, Burke