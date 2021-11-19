As quoted in the Nov. 16 front-page article “Book backlash becomes conservative rallying cry,” Daniel Latham typified the selfish, arrogant attitude of so many conservatives when he said, “If it’s in the [school] library, I lose that choice.” What about the choice of parents to allow their teens to more closely examine the role that race has played in our country since before it was a country? To gain a fuller understanding of the richness that people of all cultures and religions bring to our melting pot of a society? To explore their budding sexuality and sexual identity, especially if they don’t feel ready or able to talk to their parents about it? It’s one thing for Mr. Latham to exempt his own child(ren) from individual reading assignments. But to deny the choices of other parents based on his own narrow worldview? What makes him and parents in his like-minded group think their choices are more important than the choices of other parents?