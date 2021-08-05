In her Aug. 1 op-ed, “Require the vaccine. It’s time to stop coddling the reckless.,” Ruth Marcus did a good job of laying out most of the burdens brought on all of us by those who refuse the coronavirus vaccine. But what about the cost of medical care for all the unvaccinated people who will get the coronavirus? Time in the intensive care unit for someone on a ventilator cannot be cheap. Most likely, health insurance companies will have to raise rates for all of us to cover the care of those who refuse vaccination. We will all pay a price for their recklessness.

Linda Shields, Columbia

In her July 30 op-ed, “The CDC needs to make clear: The problem is the unvaccinated,” Leana S. Wen criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about guidance to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. She created a false dichotomy when she asked, “If the vaccinated aren’t the problem, why are they being punished by having to put on masks again?” It is not a case of being a problem; it is a case of some being more likely to catch the coronavirus and suffer a more severe disease.

Ms. Wen called the CDC advice punishment. To protect her own children, Ms. Wen reduces her risk of being an asymptomatic carrier by choosing to follow this advice. She emphasized the importance of messaging but labeled the advice as punishing rather than protective. It is inconceivable that a public health expert would send such a message.

Tom Eagle, Rockville