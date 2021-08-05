Linda Shields, Columbia
In her July 30 op-ed, “The CDC needs to make clear: The problem is the unvaccinated,” Leana S. Wen criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about guidance to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. She created a false dichotomy when she asked, “If the vaccinated aren’t the problem, why are they being punished by having to put on masks again?” It is not a case of being a problem; it is a case of some being more likely to catch the coronavirus and suffer a more severe disease.
Ms. Wen called the CDC advice punishment. To protect her own children, Ms. Wen reduces her risk of being an asymptomatic carrier by choosing to follow this advice. She emphasized the importance of messaging but labeled the advice as punishing rather than protective. It is inconceivable that a public health expert would send such a message.
