Mr. Zakaria reminisces about the 1980s, when he could walk freely about the Capitol and how the White House was “relatively accessible.” He then describes a few low-frequency yet high-impact events such as the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the 1998 Capitol shooting and 9/11. Those are a mere few of the violent and horrific events that have occurred in the United States over the past four decades. And by thoughtfully considering those horrific events and their impact, Mr. Zakaria effectively answered the very question of his column’s headline.
It is because of the actions of a few unhinged and angry individuals that the masses suffer the inconvenience of enhanced security measures that are implemented with the hope of blunting the next generation of the unhinged and angry. If we choose to ignore history, it will simply repeat itself. What is the alternative? Do we remove today’s security controls and simply accept the risk of death or serious injury to our elected leaders, our children, the innocent who happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time? Do we just rebuild our cherished and historical structures that are demolished by a madman’s bomb?
We don’t need to wall ourselves off, but we do need to apply a risk management mind-set that balances access and security. It’s a conundrum for sure, but one that is not impossible to achieve.
Mike Sullivan, Alexandria