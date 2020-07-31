In any protest movement, the ranks are going to include anarchists, agents provocateurs and hired thugs whose mission is to create chaos, incite violence and provide a convenient target for government forces to disrupt and attack. They provide ammunition to President Trump’s consiglieri to label the protests as an attack on the government that the government has a duty to protect.
In Portland, Ore., and Seattle, responsible leaders need to persuade protesters to exercise their constitutional rights away from federal buildings troops are defending. Such a step would defang the forces using violence to crush protesters.
Some could argue that this would allow Mr. Trump to say he won. On the contrary, community leaders could legitimately characterize it as an intelligent tactical maneuver.
The protests don’t provide a challenge to Mr. Biden; they give him an opportunity to use in his campaign against Mr. Trump. Local leaders need to up their game.
Joseph Winder, Bethesda