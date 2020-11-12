A lottery has been proposed to replace the entrance exam for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. A lottery could be at least as discriminatory as a test. For a test, one must attain a certain minimum score. If there is a lottery, individuals could be capable of high achievement but not picked. As an aspiring TJ student, I would rather be told that my score wasn’t quite high enough than to be not selected by chance. Other criteria, yet to be identified, have also been suggested.  

Clearly there is demand for the type of curriculum that TJ provides. So why have only one science and technology school? Why not two, situated some distance apart, so that more students can attend? Or even three? If our goal is to provide a certain kind of education, why must it be limited to a tiny fraction of youths, when it appears that more of them are capable of doing the work?  

Providing “another TJ” would be preferable to selecting students using a lottery, which is arbitrary and limits the potential student population that could benefit from this type of school.

Marianne S. Rankin,

University Park