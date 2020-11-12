Clearly there is demand for the type of curriculum that TJ provides. So why have only one science and technology school? Why not two, situated some distance apart, so that more students can attend? Or even three? If our goal is to provide a certain kind of education, why must it be limited to a tiny fraction of youths, when it appears that more of them are capable of doing the work?
Providing “another TJ” would be preferable to selecting students using a lottery, which is arbitrary and limits the potential student population that could benefit from this type of school.
Marianne S. Rankin,
University Park