Petula Dvorak’s Sept. 4 Metro column, “Public transit is getting crushed by the coronavirus,” was interesting. I’ve been saying for a while that public transit is done inefficiently.

I set up a system through which people could crowdsource their commute. The system had six 14-passenger shuttles that went directly from Milwaukee to Franklin, Wis., in 20 minutes — and cost about the same as mass transit. It saved the people a minimum of 70 minutes each way. There is no reason with technology that people can’t get to work directly and reasonably.

Mass transit is still working as it did in stagecoach days: This is where and when we will pick you up and where we will take you. My system takes care of all of the issues Elon Musk said as to why people don’t take the bus: “I think public transport is painful. It sucks. Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people, that doesn’t leave where you want it to leave, doesn’t start where you want it to start, doesn’t end where you want it to end? And it doesn’t go all the time.” Mass transit has to be something everyone wants to use. It has to be convenient and reasonably priced. If you are traveling with people from work, it’s not too bad. I don’t know why Facebook and Google, which do this for their employees, haven’t done this for the world.  

Brenda Koehler, Milwaukee