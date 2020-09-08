Mass transit is still working as it did in stagecoach days: This is where and when we will pick you up and where we will take you. My system takes care of all of the issues Elon Musk said as to why people don’t take the bus: “I think public transport is painful. It sucks. Why do you want to get on something with a lot of other people, that doesn’t leave where you want it to leave, doesn’t start where you want it to start, doesn’t end where you want it to end? And it doesn’t go all the time.” Mass transit has to be something everyone wants to use. It has to be convenient and reasonably priced. If you are traveling with people from work, it’s not too bad. I don’t know why Facebook and Google, which do this for their employees, haven’t done this for the world.