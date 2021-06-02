Robert Kaplan’s book “The Good American” tells how senior officials in both political parties over four decades depended on the subject of Mr. Kaplan’s book, Bob Gersony, to find out for them what ordinary people were saying about the sources of their suffering. Once our leaders found out the true reasons people were fleeing their homes, they could make intelligent policy decisions and use our resources and political clout more effectively to address the compulsions for migration or asylum-seeking.
Rather than starting with a “$4 billion commitment to address the root causes” in the Northern Triangle, start with the “Good American” technique. Otherwise, we get our clues from suspect leaders, with their own priorities for spending the United States’ billions in aid. Please, America, there is a “good American” who can help. Let’s get Mr. Gersony on the case.
Arthur E. Dewey, Washington
The writer was assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population,
Refugees, and Migration
from 2002 to 2005.