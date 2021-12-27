A few strategies that could work: First, map the customary land use of forest communities. Understanding where people farm, hunt, fish, gather forest products, and protect for cultural or spiritual reasons is crucial to safeguarding the rights of communities and maintaining the integrity of the landscape. Second, secure the customary land tenure of Indigenous peoples and local communities. Community forest concessions are already showing promising results in Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 2 million hectares are under community ownership. Securing community land tenure can help prevent the allocation of peatlands to deforestation-driving commodities or oil exploitation and ensure that communities are the primary beneficiaries of activities taking place on their lands. Third, equip communities with the means to monitor and protect their forests. Innovative independent monitoring tools that enable communities to send real-time alerts on illegal activities, such as poaching or logging, already exist and could be deployed to more communities.