After the nation reflects more deeply upon the disastrous Trump era, I foresee a new monument erected in the nation’s capital to forever honor the true patriots during the denouement of the Trump presidency.
The true patriots of this moment are, fortunately, numerous to anyone with hearts awake and eyes to see. Next to their names and their words, carved into marble walls like at our memorial to Abraham Lincoln, should be the name Monica Hesse. Every single word of her Jan. 13 Style column, “A horrifying, ridiculous display of masculinity,” deserves to be carved in stone at this memorial. She has, with knife-edged and appropriate ridicule, exposed the deadliness of the hyper-macho myth of American masculinity. President Trump and his followers (among others) have long viewed this model of masculinity as the only one available to men, straight or gay. That model has been an accelerant to the delusional conflagration at the Capitol.